Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $45.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

