Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.29

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 46244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.