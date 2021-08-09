Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $32,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,978,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,395,000 after buying an additional 141,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after buying an additional 325,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FMX opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

