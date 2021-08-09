FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $129.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $54,241.42 and $129.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.63 or 0.00810648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00105527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039624 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars.

