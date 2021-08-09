FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FGROY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

FirstGroup stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

