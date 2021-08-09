First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 101.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,462. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

