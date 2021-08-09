First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Capital Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.08 in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.44.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.39 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.97.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

