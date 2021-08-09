First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

FCXXF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

