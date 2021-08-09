Financial Survey: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -176.70% -47.74% -40.03%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TuSimple and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 Digimarc 0 1 0 0 2.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $57.15, suggesting a potential upside of 68.55%. Digimarc has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.24%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Digimarc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Digimarc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 3,852.47 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Digimarc $23.99 million 19.59 -$32.54 million N/A N/A

Digimarc has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Summary

TuSimple beats Digimarc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; sorting of consumer packaged goods in recycling streams; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

