Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.39 Million

Analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $20.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $20.94 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

FDUS stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

