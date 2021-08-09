Fera Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Fera has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fera has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $9,462.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.70 or 0.00144205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00147016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.98 or 1.00506373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.37 or 0.00777850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fera Coin Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars.

