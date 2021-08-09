FDM Group (LON:FDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,260.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.78), with a volume of 1135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

FDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,055.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

