Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) PT Lowered to $42.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

Fastly stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

