Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 5th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.