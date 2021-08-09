F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,429 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.20% of F5 Networks worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in F5 Networks by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after purchasing an additional 151,537 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,383 shares of company stock worth $3,113,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $211.44 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.41.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.