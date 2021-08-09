F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

FXLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $16.02 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

