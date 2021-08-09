Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 575,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

