Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.29.

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

