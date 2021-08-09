Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

FRA:EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

