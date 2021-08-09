Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,004 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolution Petroleum worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 139,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,350 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,236,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,109,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 336,047 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

