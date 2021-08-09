Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Evolent Health stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,147 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

