EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in EVERTEC by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

