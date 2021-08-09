Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06. Everi has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

