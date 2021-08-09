Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

