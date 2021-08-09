Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Sells $2,014,800.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $598,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $847,350.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $1,069,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $409,440.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

