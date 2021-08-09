Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Up 76% Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 76% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $5.07 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

