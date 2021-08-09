Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hugo Boss AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

