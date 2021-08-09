Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ORTX opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after buying an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 849,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.