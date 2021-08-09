Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.42 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQNR. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.