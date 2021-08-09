Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $885.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $830.00 to $885.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.32.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $819.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,453. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $811.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 215.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.