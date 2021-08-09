EpiK Protocol Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 111.8% higher against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.92 million and $2.08 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00126227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00146440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,393.35 or 1.00082265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00789341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 39,856,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

