EOSDT (EOSDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,755.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $12,755.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.53 or 0.99873701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00784070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

