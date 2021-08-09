Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of ET opened at $9.27 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.