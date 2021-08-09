Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Energizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Energizer stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

