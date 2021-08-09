Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $72.09 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $72.09 million and approximately $263,434.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00291749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00032114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,473,913 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

