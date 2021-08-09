Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

EFX stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.00. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

