Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 4.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 81,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,854,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 411,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

