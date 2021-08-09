Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

