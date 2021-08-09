Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 14.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 677,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. 48,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

