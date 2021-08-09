Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 266.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,322,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.27. 9,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $270.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

