Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.34 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

