Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.68 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. Egretia has a market cap of $11.68 million and $4.91 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 93.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00821367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00105058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039870 BTC.

About Egretia

EGT is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

