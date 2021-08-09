EDUCare (EKT) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $6.15 million and $3.62 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.