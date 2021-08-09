EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

