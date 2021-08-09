Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $36.56 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $36.56 million and $764,856.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00826105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00104848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039752 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,362,056,503 coins and its circulating supply is 5,747,828,152 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

