Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

