eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.