eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $80.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.
eBay stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.