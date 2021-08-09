Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.50. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

