Eaton Vance Management Invests $39,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,566 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 632,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 454,453 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $606.16 million, a P/E ratio of 730.00 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

