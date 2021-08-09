Eaton Vance Management Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

